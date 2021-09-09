Kolbas holds off a strong group of challengers to win Lincoln Golf Classic

Nicole Kolbas added another victory to an already impressive high school résumé.

The Lincoln Pius X standout held off a strong group of challengers to win the Lincoln Golf Classic, the deepest golf tournament of the season, Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.

Kolbas fired a 70 to edge Lincoln Southwest's Neely Adler and Omaha Westside's two-time Class A state champion Kaitlyn Hanna by one stroke. Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland (72) finished fourth and Millard North's Katie Ruge (73) was fifth.

Kolbas, the defending Class A state champion, won the Grand Island and Kearney meets, both in playoffs, earlier this year. She didn't need extra holes this time, but it was still just as tough.

Adler shot a 34 on the back nine to make a charge and had her best finish of the season. Hanna shot a 35 on the front nine.

Lincoln Southwest won the 12-team tournament with a 306. Millard North (318) was second, Lincoln East (325) was third and Lincoln Southeast (338) was fourth.

All 12 teams in the field are rated in the top 13 in state's team differential point standings.

