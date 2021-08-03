Kolbas clinches first NGA title at Girls' Junior Amateur; Holling, Steichen lead the boys

Lincoln Pius X junior-to-be Nicole Kolbas won her first NGA title on Tuesday after winning the 21st Nebraska Girls' Junior Amateur Championship at Fremont GC.

Kolbas fired an even-par 71, including a 3-under 33 on the back nine to clinch the top spot at 3-over par. She made birdie on No. 8 to pull within three strokes of the lead. Kolbas then added birdies on No. 12, No. 15 and nearly drove the 16th green before settling for a birdie. A par on No. 18 secured her top finish.

Omaha' Kaitlyn Hanna and Wahoo's Lauren Thiele tied for second at 5-over par.

On the boys side, Grand Island's Marcus Holling and Omaha's Connor Steichen sit atop the leaderboard at 1-under par as they both fired rounds of 70.

Holling made birdie on No. 15 and finished his round with a birdie on No. 18 to be the first golfer in the clubhouse under-par. Steichen sank consecutive birdies on No. 15 and No. 16 to get in the red numbers for the tournament.

The final round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship starts at 8 a.m. on Wednesday with the top-40 golfers plus ties playing for the title.

