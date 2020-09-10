Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State tournament weather showed up a little earlier than normal, but Nicole Kolbas continued to play like a state tournament favorite.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-under-par 72 on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course to win the Lincoln Southeast Invitational by two shots.

Kolbas won for the fifth time this season and did so in conditions more suited for the mid-October state championships than the early-September regular season.

The cold, wet, dreary weather that settled over Lincoln on Monday had let up some by Thursday morning, but the meet was still played in a steady mist much of the day as temperatures hung in the low 50s.

That's a long way from the warm, dry weather that has been commonplace throughout the entire summer season, where Kolbas put together a string of strong performances in statewide events — and into the fall, when she began topping her high school competitors.

Kolbas finished two shots ahead of Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna, while Elkhorn North sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin both shot 75.

Ansley Sothan, a junior at Lincoln Southeast, was the top Lincoln finisher outside of Kolbas, shooting 78 to finish sixth.