Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational

State tournament weather showed up a little earlier than normal, but Nicole Kolbas continued to play like a state tournament favorite.
The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-under-par 72 on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course to win the Lincoln Southeast Invitational by two shots.
Kolbas won for the fifth time this season and did so in conditions more suited for the mid-October state championships than the early-September regular season.
The cold, wet, dreary weather that settled over Lincoln on Monday had let up some by Thursday morning, but the meet was still played in a steady mist much of the day as temperatures hung in the low 50s.
That's a long way from the warm, dry weather that has been commonplace throughout the entire summer season, where Kolbas put together a string of strong performances in statewide events — and into the fall, when she began topping her high school competitors.
Kolbas finished two shots ahead of Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna, while Elkhorn North sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin both shot 75.
Ansley Sothan, a junior at Lincoln Southeast, was the top Lincoln finisher outside of Kolbas, shooting 78 to finish sixth.
Lincoln Southwest's Neely Adler was eighth with an 80, while Southeast's Adailia Maiyo shot 81 to claim ninth. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler was 10th with an 83.
Millard North won the team championship, shooting 331 to outdistance Lincoln Southwest by seven shots. Lincoln East was another 10 shots back of Southwest in third.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!