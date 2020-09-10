 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational
View Comments
topical

Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}

State tournament weather showed up a little earlier than normal, but Nicole Kolbas continued to play like a state tournament favorite.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-under-par 72 on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course to win the Lincoln Southeast Invitational by two shots.

Kolbas won for the fifth time this season and did so in conditions more suited for the mid-October state championships than the early-September regular season.

The cold, wet, dreary weather that settled over Lincoln on Monday had let up some by Thursday morning, but the meet was still played in a steady mist much of the day as temperatures hung in the low 50s.

That's a long way from the warm, dry weather that has been commonplace throughout the entire summer season, where Kolbas put together a string of strong performances in statewide events — and into the fall, when she began topping her high school competitors.

Kolbas finished two shots ahead of Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna, while Elkhorn North sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin both shot 75.

Ansley Sothan, a junior at Lincoln Southeast, was the top Lincoln finisher outside of Kolbas, shooting 78 to finish sixth.

Lincoln Southwest's Neely Adler was eighth with an 80, while Southeast's Adailia Maiyo shot 81 to claim ninth. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler was 10th with an 83.

Millard North won the team championship, shooting 331 to outdistance Lincoln Southwest by seven shots. Lincoln East was another 10 shots back of Southwest in third.

Check back for updates to this story.

High school girls golf logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News