BOYS GOLF

Kearney's Feddersen holds off several challengers to win HAC golf meet; Southeast wins team title

A couple of birdies keyed Cole Feddersen's run to top individual honors at the Heartland Athletic Conference boys golf tournament Monday at Norfolk Country Club.

The Kearney senior, who started on the back nine, birdied the par-4 16th and par-4 second. He capped his day with pars on the final four holes to finish with an even-par 72 to hold off a crowded leaderboard. Nine golfers shot 77 or better.

Columbus senior Brock Kuhlman and Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson each shot 73 to finish in a tie for second place. Bryson birdied No. 18 to overcome a couple of bogeys late in his round.

Bryson's efforts helped lead the Knights to the team title. Both teams shot 309, but Southeast won in a playoff. Lincoln East was five shots back to take third.

Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bartek shot a 75 to place fourth.

