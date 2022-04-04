 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jonas Christensen named girls golf coach at Lincoln Southwest

  • Updated
  • 0

Jonas Christensen will coach the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team beginning in the fall, the school announced Monday.

Christensen already serves as the Silver Hawks' boys golf coach. He took over for Jim Danson, who retired following the 2021 girls season.

"We are excited to have Jonas working with both our boys and girls programs at Southwest as he brings with him a wealth of golf teaching experience and a strong ability to build strong relationships with those whom he works with," Southwest activities director Mark Armstrong said in a statement.

High school girls golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News