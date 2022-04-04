Jonas Christensen named girls golf coach at Lincoln Southwest

Jonas Christensen will coach the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team beginning in the fall, the school announced Monday.
Christensen already serves as the Silver Hawks' boys golf coach. He took over for Jim Danson, who retired following the 2021 girls season.
"We are excited to have Jonas working with both our boys and girls programs at Southwest as he brings with him a wealth of golf teaching experience and a strong ability to build strong relationships with those whom he works with," Southwest activities director Mark Armstrong said in a statement.