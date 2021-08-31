In another tourney featuring the state's best, Millard North's Ruge makes practice round count, fires a 65

"It's definitely fun playing against good golfers," Ruge said. "Sometimes the pairings are not always like that, so when I get to play good girls like them (Kolbas and Strickland), it's super-fun, and it makes you more competitive."

Kolbas, who won the Beatrice and Kearney meets in playoffs last week, said walking the fairways with the elite golfers can boost her game.

"High school is always different," said Kolbas, who shot a 71 to finish second Tuesday. "You're playing shorter yardages, you're playing against different teams that you never get to play against in the summer, so getting the opportunities to be able to play with good players during the fall is awesome because in the end, they push you to be better.

"Especially when you're competitive and you want to win, you want to play with good players."

Kolbas and Ruge played to a playoff at last week's Beatrice meet. Ruge certainly raised the bar Tuesday. Everything was working, especially the putter.

"I kind of picked out my spots, was aggressive where I needed to be and took the birdie opportunities," she said.

The Pius X Shoot-Out field also included North Platte's Karsen Morrison, who took third at state last year. On Tuesday, she placed third with a 71.