'I actually kind of enjoy playing in that weather': Pius X's Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational

State tournament weather showed up a little earlier than normal, but Nicole Kolbas continued to play like a state tournament favorite.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-under-par 72 on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course to win the Lincoln Classic by two shots.

Kolbas won for the fifth time this season and did so in conditions more suited for the mid-October state championships than the early-September regular season.

"I actually kind of enjoy playing in that weather," said Kolbas, who won for the fifth time in six tries. "Being able to play in those tough conditions and work on my mental aspect and be able to power through all that is definitely fun, and gets me prepared for tournaments that are going to be colder."

The cold, wet, dreary weather that settled over Lincoln on Monday had let up some by Thursday morning, but the meet was still played in a steady mist much of the day as temperatures hung in the low 50s.

That's a long way from the warm, dry weather that has been commonplace throughout most of the summer season, where Kolbas put together a string of strong performances in statewide events — and into the fall, when she began topping her high school competitors.