'I actually kind of enjoy playing in that weather': Pius X's Kolbas beats dreary conditions to win Lincoln Southeast Invitational

State tournament weather showed up a little earlier than normal, but Nicole Kolbas continued to play like a state tournament favorite.
The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-under-par 72 on Thursday at Holmes Golf Course to win the Lincoln Classic by two shots.
Kolbas won for the fifth time this season and did so in conditions more suited for the mid-October state championships than the early-September regular season.
"I actually kind of enjoy playing in that weather," said Kolbas, who won for the fifth time in six tries. "Being able to play in those tough conditions and work on my mental aspect and be able to power through all that is definitely fun, and gets me prepared for tournaments that are going to be colder."
The cold, wet, dreary weather that settled over Lincoln on Monday had let up some by Thursday morning, but the meet was still played in a steady mist much of the day as temperatures hung in the low 50s.
That's a long way from the warm, dry weather that has been commonplace throughout most of the summer season, where Kolbas put together a string of strong performances in statewide events — and into the fall, when she began topping her high school competitors.
Kolbas finished two shots ahead of Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna, while Elkhorn North sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin both shot 75.
"Nicole likes playing in those conditions. She likes playing in a lot of conditions. She just likes playing," said Pius X coach Stephanie Kolbas, Nicole's mother. "When half the field, you kind of think, isn't excited to play in that weather, you kind of think the others kind of relish that moment."
Pius X finished fifth as a team. Millard North took the team title, shooting 331 to outdistance Lincoln Southwest by seven shots. Lincoln East was another 10 shots back of Southwest in third.
But as important as the scores was seeing how everyone's game would hold up as the temperatures drop.
"It's just something different, and it challenges you a little bit more," Nicole Kolbas said. "And golf is already challenging enough as it is, but just playing in different scenarios and being able to test the other part of the field, not just yourself, is definitely fun.
"And being able to work on myself in those conditions is definitely enjoyable."
Ansley Sothan, a junior at Lincoln Southeast, was the top Lincoln finisher outside of Kolbas, shooting 78 to finish sixth.
Lincoln Southwest's Neely Adler was eighth with an 80, while Southeast's Adailia Maiyo shot 81 to claim ninth. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler was 10th with an 83.
