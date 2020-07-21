Hunke, Ruge advance to finals of Nebraska women's match play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of golfers from the Omaha area spoiled the Thiele family party at the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship.

Snyder's Hannah Hunke, the No. 12 seed in the 16-player bracket, knocked off top-seeded Lauren Thiele, and Katie Ruge beat No. 2 seed Haley Thiele to set up Wednesday's championship match at Kearney Country Club.

It is the first finals appearance for both players. The 18-hole championship match is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start Wednesday.

Neither player trailed during her semifinal match. Hunke won the first hole against Lauren Thiele and went 3-up through 10 holes after making back-to-back twos at Kearney Country Club's par-3 ninth and 10th holes.

After Thiele got back within 1-up with five holes to play, Hunke won the 15th and 16th holes to close out the match 3&2.

Ruge, a junior-to-be at Millard North who finished second at the Nebraska Girls' Amateur Championship two weeks ago, won the first two holes and was 3-up at the turn before she and Haley Thiele tied the next six holes. Ruge was able to end things with a par at the 17th hole for a 3 and 1 win.