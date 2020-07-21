You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hunke, Ruge advance to finals of Nebraska women's match play
View Comments
topical

Hunke, Ruge advance to finals of Nebraska women's match play

{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of golfers from the Omaha area spoiled the Thiele family party at the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship.

Snyder's Hannah Hunke, the No. 12 seed in the 16-player bracket, knocked off top-seeded Lauren Thiele, and Katie Ruge beat No. 2 seed Haley Thiele to set up Wednesday's championship match at Kearney Country Club.

It is the first finals appearance for both players. The 18-hole championship match is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start Wednesday.

Neither player trailed during her semifinal match. Hunke won the first hole against Lauren Thiele and went 3-up through 10 holes after making back-to-back twos at Kearney Country Club's par-3 ninth and 10th holes.

After Thiele got back within 1-up with five holes to play, Hunke won the 15th and 16th holes to close out the match 3&2.

Ruge, a junior-to-be at Millard North who finished second at the Nebraska Girls' Amateur Championship two weeks ago, won the first two holes and was 3-up at the turn before she and Haley Thiele tied the next six holes. Ruge was able to end things with a par at the 17th hole for a 3 and 1 win.

Earlier Tuesday, Haley Thiele ended Danica Badura's bid to sweep the Nebraska Golf Associatin''s biggest summer events, downing the Aurora golfer 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals. 

Previously this summer, Badura had won the Nebraska Girl's match play and amateur titles, as well as the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship.

Nebraska Golf Association

NGA logo

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News