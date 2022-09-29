Honnens wins individual title, Southwest prevails in team race at HAC meet

Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens held off Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas and Lincoln Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger by one shot to win the Heartland Athletic Conference girls golf title Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.

Honnens’ 77 was just enough to edge Kolbas, who trailed by four shots with seven holes to play, and Terwilliger, who made par at the 18th hole to Honnens’ bogey to get within one.

Norfolk Country Club, where Kolbas is the two-time defending state champion and Southwest won last year's team title, will host the Class A state tournament in two weeks.

Honnens’ lone birdie of the day, on the par-4 10th hole, broke her free from a tie with Terwilliger, and the Spartans junior was able to hang on from there.

East’s Isabella Elgert and Southwest’s Lauryn Ball each shot 79 as the Spartans and Silver Hawks both shot team scores of 329.

Southwest edged East in a team playoff to win the conference’s team championship.

Pius X was third at 366. Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, and Lincoln High finished ninth, 10th, and 11th, respectively.

Golfers from Southwest, East, and Pius made up 11 of the top 15 individual finishers, including all of the top five.

Southwest’s Lauren Ball, Eden Larson, and Aiden Sander, and Julia Hyten finished fifth, seventh, 12th, and 13th, respectively.

East got a 10th place finish from Avery Van Horn, with teammate Emma Moss in 11th. Pius X’s Audrey Larson was 15th.