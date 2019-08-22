Girls golf
Tee-Off Classic
At Holmes GC
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 324, Lincoln East 363, Lincoln Southeast 370, Omaha Westside 370, Elkhorn South 372, Beatrice 398, Millard South 440, Lincoln Northeast 459, Omaha Skutt 469, Lincoln North Star 480, Lincoln High 558.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Strickland, Southwest, 70; 2. Hanna, Omaha Westside, 72; 3. Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 77; 4. Suquist, Lincoln Southwest, 81; 5. Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 84; 6. Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 85; 7. Knutson, Lincoln East, 85; 8. Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 88; 9. Dumler, Lincoln East, 88; 10. Payne, Elkhorn South, 88.