Girls golf
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH INVITE
At Riverside GC, Grand Island
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 327, Lincoln Pius X 360, Grand Island 365, Kearney 372, Lincoln East 394, Beatrice 409, Lincoln Southeast 413, Columbus 422, Norfolk 407, Fremont 410, Hastings 469, Lincoln Northeast 512. NO TEAM SCORE: Grand Island JV.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Strickland, LSW, 72; 2. Sothan, LSE, 76; 3. Kolbas, Pius X, 80; 4. Sundquist, LSW, 82; 5. Zoellner, Grand Island, 83; 6. Adler, LSW, 83; 7. Karr, Pius X, 83; 8. Hughes, Columbus, 84; 9. Maiyo, LSE, 86; 10. Blume, Norfolk, 87; 11. Pehrson, Grand Island, 88; 12. Dumler, Lincoln East, 89; 13. Lydiatt, Kearney, 89; 14. Jensen, Kearney, 89; 15. Steele, LSW, 90.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTEABLES: Terwillger, LSW, 92; Kuehn, Pius X, 97; Knutson, Lincoln East, 97.