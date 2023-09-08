Girls golf
LINCOLN NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL
At Highlands Golf Course
From Thursday
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 337, Beatrice 347, Norfolk 366, Fremont 388, Elkhorn 389, Papillion-La Vista 394, Lincoln North Star 417, Ralston/Mercy 424, Lincoln Northeast 435, Millard South 446, Lincoln High 499
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71; 2. Giesselman, Fremont, 73; 3. Paquette, Beatrice, 76; 4. Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 80; 5. Stoberg, Papio, 82; 6. Lappe, Lincoln Northwest, 83; 7. Powers, Ralston/Mercy, 85; 8. Zimmerman, Lincoln Northwest, 86; 8. Nielsen, Beatrice, 86; 10. Lofing, Grand Island, 87.
OTHER NOTABLE FINSIHERS: 20. Boutin, North Star, 94; 20. Pike, Lincoln Northeast, 94; 22. Marson, North Star, 95