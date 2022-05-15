Here's a look at district boys golf assignments

Boys golf
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
CLASS A
A-1 at Norfolk's Fair Play Golf Course (Monday): Bellevue West, Kearney, Millard West, Norfolk, Omaha Burke, Omaha North, Omaha Westside.
A-2 at Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club (Monday): Bellevue East, Columbus, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista South.
A-3 at North Platte's Lake Maloney Golf Course (Monday): Creighton Prep, Gretna, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha South.
A-4 at Highlands Golf Course (Monday): Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista.
CLASS B
B-1 at Nebraska City's Table Creek Golf Course (Monday): Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, DC West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston.
B-2 at Wayne Country Club (Tuesday): Bennington, Blair, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
B-3 at Beatrice Country Club (Tuesday): Adams Central, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Northwest, Seward, Wahoo, Waverly, York.
B-4 at McCook's Heritage Hills Golf Course (Monday): Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney.
CLASS C
C-1 at Hidden Valley (Monday): Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Falls City, Fillmore Central, HTRS, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Milford, Palmyra, Southern, Syracuse, Yutan.
C-2 at Fremont Golf Club (Monday): Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, David City, Humphrey/LHF, Logan View, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Twin River, Wisner-Pilger.
C-3 at Hartington Golf Club (Monday): BRLD, Battle Creek, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington CC, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-C-C, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Summerland, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, West Holt, Winnebago.
C-4 at Doniphan-Trumbull's Indianhead Golf Course (Tuesday): CCO, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Grand Island CC, Hastings SC, Heartland, Ord, Ravenna, Sandy Creek, St. Paul, Superior, Sutton, Wood River.
C-5 at Valentine's Frederick Peak Golf Course (Monday): Alma, Amherst, Arcadia/Loup City, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Kearney Catholic, Mitchell, North Central, Sutherland, Valentine
CLASS D
D-1 at Franklin Country Club (Monday): Axtell, BDS, Blue Hill, Deshler, Elm Creek, Exeter-Milligan, Franklin, Friend, Lawrence-Nelson, Lewiston, Loomis, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Thayer Central, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D-2 at GACC's Indian Trails Country Club (Monday): Burwell, Central Valley, Elgin/PJ, Fullerton, Guardian Angels CC, Heartland Lutheran, High Plains, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey SF, Brownell Talbot, Pleasanton, Riverside, Shelby-Rising City, Spalding Academy, Stanton.
D-3 at Osmond's Rolling Hills Golf Course (Monday): Ainsworth, Bloomfield, Boyd County, CWC, Creighton, Homer, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Osmond, Pender, Plainview, Randolph, Santee, Stuart, Wausa.
D-4 at North Platte SP's Rivers Edge Golf Course (Monday): Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Cambridge, Hi-Line, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Mullen, North Platte St. Pat's, Overton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southern Valley, Southwest.
D-5 at Kimball's Kenneth Smith (Monday): Crawford, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hyannis, Kimball, Leyton, Morrill, Paxton, Perkins County, Potter-Dix, South Platte, Wallace.