Hanna leads at Nebraska Girls Amateur, Topp and Boor at top in boys tournament

Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna took the lead in the 21st Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship and Omaha's Porter Topp and Jake Boor are at the top in the 54th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, after the first round Monday at Fremont Golf Club.
Hanna is in search of her second title and leads by one stroke after an even-par 71. The Omaha Westside senior won the 2019 Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship, but missed last year's championship. She had four straight top 10s in this championship prior to that.
Hanna made two birdies on her first nine to make the turn in 35, but bogeys on three of the next four holes put her back over-par. Two more birdies in the last four holes got Hanna back to even.
Omaha's Julia Karmazin is just a stroke back after a round of 1-over 72. Her older sister, Emily Karmazin, is in a tie for third with Wahoo's Lauren Thiele. Emily and Thiele, the reigning and two-time Nebraska Girls' Match Play Champion, both fired 2-over 73.
For the boys, Topp shot a 1-under 70 to be the first player under-par in the clubhouse. He played the back nine at even-par and kicked off the front nine with two birdies. After a double-bogey on No. 6, Topp birdied No. 8 to get into the red.
Boor held the lead for most of the afternoon after he made the turn at 1-under and jumped to 2-under after a birdie on No. 12. He then made double-bogey on the par-5 13th and got himself back in a tie for the lead after nearly acing No. 17, settling for birdie. A part on No. 18 gave Boor a share of the lead with Topp after 18 holes.
In a tie for third at even-par 71, is Marcus Holling of Grand Island and Connor Steichen of Omaha. Christopher Atkinson of Omaha had the low round of the morning wave, shooting a 72 (+1). The 2021 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion had a rough start and was 3-over through six holes. He also bounced back and posted a 34 (-2) on the back nine to take the early lead.
The boys' field will be cut to the low 40 scores and ties after Tuesday's round, with the final round scheduled for Wednesday. The girls' final round will take place Tuesday afternoon, with the leaders set to tee off at 3 p.m.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
Big Ten Media Days: The argument for Week 0 at Illinois being Nebraska's most important game of the season
Make no mistake, every game is important this fall. But the lid-lifter in Champaign feels "even more important than any other year."
Big Ten Media Days primer: Frost and Alberts will be there. What are some other storylines to watch in Indy
Here are a few things to watch for as Nebraska coach Scott Frost and players Ben Stille, Deontai Williams, and Austin Allen get ready for Indy.
With a clear vision of his future, Bryce McGowens dives into the present with older brother Trey and Husker hoops
What is the goal for today? For the year? For five years down the road? It's all right in front of Nebraska's highest-ranked recruit. Literally.
‘Everybody’s really supportive’: Creighton native Jessica Stevens appreciates local backing in quest for goat tying championship
She says Lincoln hosting the event is weird. In a good way. "I have family here and it’s awesome to see my friends come and watch too.”
In town to light the torch at the Cornhusker State Games, Alex Gordon gives a glimpse into into retired life. Yes, he misses baseball "a little bit."
Last year's opening ceremonies were virtual due to COVID-19. This time, a welcomed return of normalcy — "We are very happy with what is going on."
Trev Alberts never gave athletic administration any thought. Not while in college. Not while working on TV. But that changed in 2009.
Alberts takes over Nebraska Athletics during an important stretch: "We have to be the hardest working athletic department in the country."
An agreement was sealed by handshakes Tuesday night. Contracts were signed Wednesday morning. Then, a news conference.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.