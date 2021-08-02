Hanna leads at Nebraska Girls Amateur, Topp and Boor at top in boys tournament

Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna took the lead in the 21st Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship and Omaha's Porter Topp and Jake Boor are at the top in the 54th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, after the first round Monday at Fremont Golf Club.

Hanna is in search of her second title and leads by one stroke after an even-par 71. The Omaha Westside senior won the 2019 Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship, but missed last year's championship. She had four straight top 10s in this championship prior to that.

Hanna made two birdies on her first nine to make the turn in 35, but bogeys on three of the next four holes put her back over-par. Two more birdies in the last four holes got Hanna back to even.

Omaha's Julia Karmazin is just a stroke back after a round of 1-over 72. Her older sister, Emily Karmazin, is in a tie for third with Wahoo's Lauren Thiele. Emily and Thiele, the reigning and two-time Nebraska Girls' Match Play Champion, both fired 2-over 73.

For the boys, Topp shot a 1-under 70 to be the first player under-par in the clubhouse. He played the back nine at even-par and kicked off the front nine with two birdies. After a double-bogey on No. 6, Topp birdied No. 8 to get into the red.