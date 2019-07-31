Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna battled during the final round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Wednesday to close out her first title.
Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class A Co-champion, entered the final round with a five-stroke lead but saw that lead shrink to one. She never lost the lead, however, and won by four strokes with a seven-over 151, shooting a final-round 79. She made clutch pars down the stretch to preserve and extend her lead despite winds above 25 mph.
Danica Badura of Aurora and Jalea Culliver of Omaha, future teammates at the University of South Dakota, each made a charge at Hanna as the three played in the final grouping. Badura played even-par through four holes as Hanna went four-over to see the lead fall to just one stroke. Badura played the rest of the front nine in five-over. She pulled within four strokes and earned runner-up honors. Badura's final-round 78 was the low round of the day for a 155 total.
Culliver pulled within two strokes of Hanna on the front nine. A tough back nine pushed Culliver to fourth with a 160 total and a final-round 83. Emma Mullendore of Bellevue shot a 79, one of three rounds under 80, as she finished in third at 159. Brynn Sundquist of Lincoln finished fifth with at 163.