 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls state golf: Scottsbluff's Kelley takes Class B in a playoff; Boone Central senior finishes strong for C crown
View Comments

Girls state golf: Scottsbluff's Kelley takes Class B in a playoff; Boone Central senior finishes strong for C crown

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

In a duel between two of the state's top golfers from the Panhandle, Scottbluff's Anna Kelley defeated Gering's Madilyne Schlaepfer on the second playoff hole to win the Class B girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Monument Shadows in Gering.

Kelley's victory capped a big day for Scottsbluff, which rolled to a second straight state championship. The Bearcats shot a 686, 51 shots better than second-place Omaha Duchesne.

Kelley began the day four days off the lead, and Schlaepfer was five shots out. But they shot the day's best two rounds (74 for Schlaepfer and 75 for Kelley) to tie for the lead after 18 holes. Kelley was up one shot entering No. 18 but settled for bogey before prevailing in the playoff. The top two finishers each shot 156 for the 36-hole tournament.

Elkhorn North sisters Julia (158) and Emily Karmazin (163) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Boone Central senior wins in Class C: Boone Central's Abbigail Brodersen shot the second-lowest score of the day to capture the Class C individual title at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Brodersen shot rounds of 77 and 78 to win by two shots over defending state champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.

The senior Brodersen made five par puts to finish her title run.

Lincoln Christian freshman Olivia Lovegrove shot a two-round 162 to finish in fourth place, helping the Crusaders to a second-place finish.

Broken Bow rolled to the team title, shooting a 732. Christian shot a 778 and West Point-Beemer a 785 to take third. Lincoln Lutheran (790) was sixth. The Warriors were paced by Rachael Volin, who finished 10th.

High school girls golf logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News