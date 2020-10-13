Girls state golf: Scottsbluff's Kelley takes Class B in a playoff; Boone Central senior finishes strong for C crown

In a duel between two of the state's top golfers from the Panhandle, Scottbluff's Anna Kelley defeated Gering's Madilyne Schlaepfer on the second playoff hole to win the Class B girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Monument Shadows in Gering.

Kelley's victory capped a big day for Scottsbluff, which rolled to a second straight state championship. The Bearcats shot a 686, 51 shots better than second-place Omaha Duchesne.

Kelley began the day four days off the lead, and Schlaepfer was five shots out. But they shot the day's best two rounds (74 for Schlaepfer and 75 for Kelley) to tie for the lead after 18 holes. Kelley was up one shot entering No. 18 but settled for bogey before prevailing in the playoff. The top two finishers each shot 156 for the 36-hole tournament.

Elkhorn North sisters Julia (158) and Emily Karmazin (163) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Boone Central senior wins in Class C: Boone Central's Abbigail Brodersen shot the second-lowest score of the day to capture the Class C individual title at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Brodersen shot rounds of 77 and 78 to win by two shots over defending state champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad.