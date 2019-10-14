Kaitlyn Hanna picked up right where she left off last year in Norfolk.
The Omaha Westside sophomore and defending state champion shot an even-par 72 to take a four-shot lead following the first round of the Class A state girls golf tournament Monday at Norfolk Country Club.
Hanna, who started on the back nine, was 1-under at the turn. She recorded two more birdies on her final nine holes and made double-bogey on No. 8, before bouncing back with par on the par-four ninth hole.
Papillion-La Vista junior Sydney Taake and Lincoln Southwest senior Brynn Sundquist are tied for second place after carding 76s. Lincoln Southwest sophomore Kate Strickland shot a 77 and is in fourth place.
Lincoln Pius X freshman Nicole Kolbas shot an 8-over 80 and is tied for seventh place.
Three Southwest Silver Hawks are in the top 10, which has the team sitting in first place in the standings. Southwest shot a 325 and is eight shots ahead of North Platte (333).
Southwest sophomore Neely Adler carded an 81 and is tied for ninth.
Lincoln Pius X (347) is in fifth place in the team standings.
Badura leads in Class B: Aurora senior Danica Badura shot an even-par 72 and has a four-shot lead in the Class B tournament at Elks County Club in Columbus.
Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley carded a 76 and sits in second place and Lauren Goertz of Omaha Duchesne (78) is in third place.
Badura birdied a pair of par fives on the front nine to build her lead.
Scottsbluff fired a 327 to take the team lead after 18 holes. Gering (336) is second, Ogallala (350) is third and four-time defending state champion Duchesne (357) is in fourth place.
Lutheran, Christian battling for Class C title: Lincoln Lutheran (378) and Lincoln Christian (384) sit atop the Class C standings after the opening round at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Lutheran has three golfers in the top 25, including junior Grace Fahleson, who shot a 90 and is tied for eighth place.
Christian's Taylor Van Ostrand shot an 84 and is tied for fourth place. She is six shots behind the leaders, Abbigail Broderson of Boone Central and Payton Wise of Kimball. Each shot 78s. Wise got a boost with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.
Kearney Catholic (387) and Norfolk Catholic (388) also are in the mix.
Tuesday's final round will start at 9:30 a.m.