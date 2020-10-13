Girls state golf results, 10/13

Girls golf
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS
CLASS A
At Norfolk Country Club
Tuesday's final-round results
TEAM SCORING: North Platte 660, Lincoln Pius X 683, Millard North 694, Lincoln Southwest 698, Omaha Westside 713, Elkhorn South 715, Papillion-La Vista 720, Lincoln East 724, Omaha Marian 733, Papillion-LV South 748, Kearney 753, Ralston/Mercy 763.
MEDALISTS: 1. Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, 71-69--140; 2. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 74-78--152; 3. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78-78--156; 4. Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 79-80--159; 5. Baylee Steele, North Platte, 77-83--160; 6. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 81-81--162; T7. Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 84-81--165; T7. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 80-85--165; 9. Maya Lashley, North Platte, 83-83--166; T10. Ciera Haynes, Papillion-LV South, 82-86--168; T10. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 80-88--168; 12. Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 80-89--169; 13. Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 90-81--171; 14. Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 85-88--173; 15. Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 87-87--174.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: T16. Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 93-82--175; T19. Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 94-84--178; T22. Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X, 89-91--180; T22. Marissa Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X, 89-91--180; T28. Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 90-91--181; T30. Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86-96--182; T32. Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 88-95--183; T36. Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 92-92--184; T44. Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East, 92-95--187; T47. Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast, 94-95--189.
CLASS B
At Gering's Monument Shadows Golf Course
Tuesday's final-round results
TEAM SCORING: Scottsbluff 686, Omaha Duchesne 737, Elkhorn North 744, Omaha Gross 801, York 813, Gering 822, Northwest 823, Blair 824, Seward 833, Nebraska City 840, Beatrice 848, Alliance 914.
MEDALISTS: x-1. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81-75--156; 2. Madilyne Schlaepfer, Gering, 82-74--156; 3. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77-81--158; 4. Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 85-78--163; 5. Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, 89-79--168; 6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 89-83--172; 7. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 92-87--179; T8. Tabyer Meyer, Gering, 95-85--180; T8. Haley Holzworth, 93-87--180; T8. Riley Stuhr, York, 89-91--180; 11. Shaddlick, Scottsbluff, 92-89--181; 12. Madeline Pelton, Chadron, 88-94--182; 13. Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 90-99--189; 14. Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 98-92--190; T15. Abigail York, Yor, 99-92--191; T15. Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City, 92-99--191.
NOTE: Kelley won on a second-playoff hole.
CLASS C
At Columbus' Elks Country Club
Tuesday's final-round results
TEAM SCORING: Broken Bow 732, Lincoln Christian 778, West Point-Beemer 785, Heartland 787, Minden 789, Lincoln Lutheran 790, Valentine 793, Boone Central 794, Columbus Scotus 801, Battle Creek 822, Kimball 824, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 830, Grand Island CC 848, Brownell Talbot 856, Mitchell 862.
MEDALISTS: 1. Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 77-78--155; 2. Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 77-80--157; 3. Kendall Colby, Minden, 82-77--159; 4. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82-80--162; 5. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82-82--164; 6. Payton Wise, Kimball, 82-84--166; T7. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 85-82--167; T7. Angela Messere, Grand Island Cc, 84-83--167; 9. Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 86-85--171; 10. Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 90-82--172; 11. Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 84-89--173; 12. Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90-84--174; 13. Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 90-89--179; 14. Grace Fahleson, 85-96--181; T15. Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer, 91-92--183; T15. Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 90-93--183.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 27. Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 92-103--195; T40. Janna DeHaan, Lincoln Christian, 101-104--205.
