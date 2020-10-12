Girls state golf results, 10/12

Girls golf
STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday's first-round results
CLASS A
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORING: North Platte, 324; Lincoln Pius X, 337; Millard North, 345; Omaha Westside, 350; Lincoln Southwest, 351; Elkhorn South, 356; Papillion-La Vista, 357; Lincoln East, 357; Omaha Marian, 358; Papillion-La Vista South, 374; Kearney, 378; Ralston/Mercy, 383.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: 1. Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 71; 2. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 74; 3. Baylee Steele, North Platte, 77; 4. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78; 5. Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 79; T6. Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 80; T6. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 80; T6. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 80; 9. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 81; 10. Ciera Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South, 82; 11. Maya Lashley, North Platte, 83; 12. Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 84; 13. Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 85; T14. Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86; T14. Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westside, 86; T14. Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 86; T14. Gabriella Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista, 86; T18. Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 87; T20. Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South, 88; T20. Malainey Wiemers, Millard North, 88; T20. Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 88; T23. Sydney Peterson, Kearney, 89; T23. Marissa Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X, 89; T23. Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X, 89.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: T26. Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 90; T26. Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 90; T32. Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 92; T32. Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East, 92; T41. Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 93; T44. Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 94; T44. Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast, 94.
CLASS B
At Monument Shadows Golf Course (Gering)
TEAM SCORING: Scottsbluff, 354; Omaha Duchesne, 375; Elkhorn North, 387; Omaha Gross, 413; York, 419; Gering, 424; Nebraska City, 426; Northwest, 426; Blair, 435; Seward, 442; Beatrice, 445; Alliance, 465.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: 1. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77; 2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81; 3. Madilyne Schlaepfer, Gering, 82; 4. Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 85; 5. Madeline Pelton, Chadron, 88; T6. Riley Stuhr, York, 89; T6. Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, 89; T6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 89; 9. Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 90; T10. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 92; T10. Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City, 92; T10. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 92; 13. Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 93; 14. Tayber Meyer, Gering, 95; T15. Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne, 98; T15. Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 98; T17. Anna Moore, Blair, 99; T17. Abigail York, York, 99; T19. Alexis Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 100; T19. Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 100; T19. Sarah Wilson, Omaha Gross, 100; 22. Madison Meduna, Omaha Duchesne, 101; T23. Grace Augustine, Omaha Skutt, 103; T25. Abigail Lasure, Bennington, 104; T25. Bridget Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 104.
CLASS C
At Elks Country Club (Columbus)
TEAM SCORING: Broken Bow, 369; Lincoln Christian 386; Heartland, 390; West Point-Beemer, 396; Lincoln Lutheran, 398; Boone Centrel, 399; Valentine, 400; Columbus Scotus, 403; Minden, 403; Kimball, 406; Battle Creek, 415; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 415; Grand Island Central Catholic, 423; Mitchell, 430; Omaha Brownell Talbot 435.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: T1. Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 77; T1. Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 77; T3. Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82; T3. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; T3. Kendall Colby, Minden, 82; T3. Payton Wise, Kimball, 82; T7. Angela Messere, GICC, 84; T7. Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 84; T9. Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; T9. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 85; 11. Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 86; T12. Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 90; T12. Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; T12. Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 90; T12. Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90; 16. Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer, 91; T17. Shauna Radant, Valentine, 92; T17. Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 92; T17. Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 92; T20. Madison Miller, Heartland, 93; T20. Megan Lutt, Battle Creek, 93; 22. Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 94; 23. Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 95; T24. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O'Neil, 96; T24. Sarah Karnes, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 96.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!