Girls state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

It's state tournament season in high school sports and it begins with girls golf. The Class A individual race may be the top storyline, but there many other golfers and races to watch.

Class A

Outlook: The individual race has the potential to be one of the more exciting competitions in recent history of the state tournament. The field includes Kolbas, the defending state champion, and Hanna, who won state in 2018 and 2019. Millard North's Ruge won the Metro Tournament and outlasted Hanna in a playoffs in districts, and Southwest's Strickland, who shot a 67 in district play, is one of the state's top talents.