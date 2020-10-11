Girls state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

Class B

Outlook: Scottsbluff is a big favorite to repeat in Class B, and the Bearcats will be playing on a course that they're very familiar with. All five Bearcats placed in the top six in the B-4 district, including sophomore Kelley, who took second behind Aurora's Danica Badura last year. Elkhorn North sisters Emily (junior) and Julia (freshman) Karmazin will look to factor in the individual race, too. Emily placed 12th at the Class A state meet last year for Elkhorn before moving to the first-year Elkhorn North program.