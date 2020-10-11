Girls state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

The girls state golf tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday. Two golfers — Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna and Cozad's Lynzi Becker — are looking to repeat as champions, and we're likely to see at least one new team champion.
Class A
Site: Norfolk Country Club.
Defending state champion: Lincoln Southwest.
State-qualifying teams: North Platte (311 district score), Elkhorn South (336), Lincoln Pius X (336), Millard North (339), Lincoln East (341), Omaha Marian (343), Lincoln Southwest (349), Omaha Westside (359), Kearney (360), Papillion-La Vista (360), Papillion-La Vista South (361), Ralston/Omaha Mercy (369).
Returning state medalists: Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, jr. (1st in 2019); Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, so. (T2nd); Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, jr. (4th); Baylee Steele, North Platte, sr. (T6th); Karsen Morrison, North Platte, so. (T6th); Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, sr. (9th); Malainey Wiemers, Millard North, sr. (14th); Mya Lashley, North Platte, sr. (T15th).
Outlook: The individual leaderboard should be fun to watch. Westside's Hanna is seeking to become the first three-time Class A state champion since Lincoln Southeast's Angie Wilson (1985-88), while Pius X's Kolbas has won every tournament she has played in this season but one. The only golfer to shoot lower than Kolbas this fall was North Platte's Steele, who is a three-time state medalist. Millard North's Ruge also could be in the mix. North Platte is the likely favorite in the team race, but Millard North could make a push.
Class B
Site: Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
Defending state champion: Scottsbluff.
State-qualifying teams: Scottsbluff (325 district score), Elkhorn North (367), Omaha Duchesne (368), Nebraska City (376), Omaha Gross (380), York (380), Northwest (381), Seward (389), Beatrice (393), Blair (408), Gering (421), Alliance (427).
Returning state medalists: Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, so. (T2nd in 2019); Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering, jr. (5th); Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, jr. (T6th); Riley Stuhr, York, jr. (8th); Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, jr. (T9th); Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, sr. (T11th); Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, jr (12th in Class A).
Outlook: Scottsbluff is a big favorite to repeat in Class B, and the Bearcats will be playing on a course that they're very familiar with. All five Bearcats placed in the top six in the B-4 district, including sophomore Kelley, who took second behind Aurora's Danica Badura last year. Elkhorn North sisters Emily (junior) and Julia (freshman) Karmazin will look to factor in the individual race, too. Emily placed 12th at the Class A state meet last year for Elkhorn before moving to the first-year Elkhorn North program.
Class C
Site: Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Defending state champion: Lincoln Lutheran.
State-qualifying teams: Broken Bow (353 district score), Lincoln Christian (378), Lincoln Lutheran (383), Mitchell (386), Valentine (392), Heartland (392), Kimball (394), Boone Central (395), Minden (400), Grand Island CC (401), Brownell Talbot (418), Columbus Scotus (423).
Returning state medalists: Lynzi Becker, Cozad, jr. (1st in 2019); Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, sr. (2nd); Payton Wise, Kimball, jr. (3rd); Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, jr. (5th); Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, sr. (T7th); Madison Miller, Heartland, sr. (11th).
Outlook: Broken Bow shot a 353 at the C-4 district meet at Indian Head Golf Course in Grand Island, and a week earlier set a school record with a 346 at the Southwest Conference meet in Cozad. Lincoln Christian is led by freshman Olivia Lovegrove, who shot a 77 in districts. Boone Central's Brodersen also carded a 77 in district play.
