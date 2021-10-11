Girls state golf glance: Lincoln Pius X's Kolbas ties all-class record, takes two-shot lead into final round

At a team meeting Sunday night, Nicole Kolbas' teammates asked her what her scoring goal was at this week's Class A girls state golf tournament.

Jokingly, as her mother and coach Steph Kolbas puts it, the Lincoln Pius X junior said she wanted to break her own state record — a two-round score of 140 from last year.

It only took 18 holes into the 36-hole tournament at Norfolk Country Club for Kolbas to set another low mark.

Kolbas, who is battling a slight wrist injury, fired a Class A single-round record 67 Monday to take a two-stroke lead. Her 67 is tied for the all-class record. Doniphan-Trumbull's Danielle Lemek shot a 67 in the 2011 Class C tournament.

The previous Class A record was 69, set last year by Kolbas on her way to a 12-shot victory and first state title.

"She's always setting goals for herself, and it’s really her and the course, but she knows there's good competition out there and staying in the moment and staying patient is really key to her success," Steph Kolbas said.

Kolbas' bogey-free round including three birdies on the front nine and an eagle on the par-four 16th.