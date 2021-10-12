Girls state golf glance: Karmazin sisters lead Wolves to first title; Broken Bow rallies to repeat

Sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North were atop the Class B girls state golf leaderboard after Monday's first round.

They stayed up there Tuesday, but swapped places.

Julia Karmazin, a sophomore, shot an even-par 72 to rally past her sister Emily, a senior, during the final round at Scotts Bluff County Club in Scottsbluff.

Julia Karmazin, one of two golfers to card 72 on the final day, won by six strokes. She recorded a 147. Emily Karmazin was second at 153, and Scottsbluff junior Anna Kelley and Gering's Emily Krzyanowski tied for third at 154.

Emily Karmazin had three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine Monday. She was much stronger on the back nine Tuesday, recording birdies on Nos. 11 and 17. Her only bogey in the final stretch came on No. 10.

The Karmazin sisters paced the Wolves to their first-ever state title in girls golf. Elkhorn North shot a 677. Defending champion Scottsbluff (696) was second.

Beatrice sophomore Kiera Paquette shot a 176 to place ninth.

Broken Bow rallies to repeat: Broken Bow improved upon its first-round team score by 29 shots to repeat as Class C state champion at Elks Country Club in Columbus.