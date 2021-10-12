 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls state golf glance: Karmazin sisters lead Wolves to first title; Broken Bow rallies to repeat
0 Comments

Girls state golf glance: Karmazin sisters lead Wolves to first title; Broken Bow rallies to repeat

  • Updated
  • 0

Sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North were atop the Class B girls state golf leaderboard after Monday's first round.

They stayed up there Tuesday, but swapped places.

Julia Karmazin, a sophomore, shot an even-par 72 to rally past her sister Emily, a senior, during the final round at Scotts Bluff County Club in Scottsbluff.

Julia Karmazin, one of two golfers to card 72 on the final day, won by six strokes. She recorded a 147. Emily Karmazin was second at 153, and Scottsbluff junior Anna Kelley and Gering's Emily Krzyanowski tied for third at 154.

Emily Karmazin had three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine Monday. She was much stronger on the back nine Tuesday, recording birdies on Nos. 11 and 17. Her only bogey in the final stretch came on No. 10.

The Karmazin sisters paced the Wolves to their first-ever state title in girls golf. Elkhorn North shot a 677. Defending champion Scottsbluff (696) was second.

Beatrice sophomore Kiera Paquette shot a 176 to place ninth.

Girls state golf results, 10/12

Broken Bow rallies to repeat: Broken Bow improved upon its first-round team score by 29 shots to repeat as Class C state champion at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The Indians trailed Columbus Scotus by five strokes heading into the final round (369-374), and shot a 345 Tuesday to win by 26 shots over the Shamrocks.

Lincoln Lutheran (775) was third and Lincoln Christian (805) was fourth.

Broken Bow had three medalists, including Emery Custer, who placed seventh.

Columbus Scotus' Cecilia Arndt didn't let up in the individual race. The sophomore shot a two-round 157 to win by three strokes over Cozad senior Lynzi Becker.

Lincoln Christian sophomore Olivia Lovegrove shot two rounds of 81 to finish tied for fourth, marking her second top-five finish at state.

Lincoln Lutheran's Rachael Volin was eighth.

High school girls golf logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: We're talking Gophers. What kind of challenge do the Huskers have Saturday?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News