Girls golf

LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Highlands Golf Course

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 327, Lincoln East 361, Lincoln Southeast 366, Lincoln Northeast 417, Lincoln North Star 452, Lincoln High 658.

TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 71; Sothan, Southeast, 75; Sundquist, Southwest, 76; Adler, Southwest, 81; Mayio, Southeast, 82; Dumler, East, 85; Johnsen, East, 88; Wrhel, Northeast, 89; Knudson, East, 91; Chen, East, 97; Kirby, East, 97; Hoff, Northeast, 98.

JV TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 205, Lincoln East (2) 221, Lincoln Southwest 223, Lincoln Southeast 251, Lincoln Southwest (2) 287, Lincoln Northeast 507.

TOP FINISHER: Runyan, East, 47.

