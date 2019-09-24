Girls golf
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 327, Lincoln East 361, Lincoln Southeast 366, Lincoln Northeast 417, Lincoln North Star 452, Lincoln High 658.
TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 71; Sothan, Southeast, 75; Sundquist, Southwest, 76; Adler, Southwest, 81; Mayio, Southeast, 82; Dumler, East, 85; Johnsen, East, 88; Wrhel, Northeast, 89; Knudson, East, 91; Chen, East, 97; Kirby, East, 97; Hoff, Northeast, 98.
JV TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 205, Lincoln East (2) 221, Lincoln Southwest 223, Lincoln Southeast 251, Lincoln Southwest (2) 287, Lincoln Northeast 507.
TOP FINISHER: Runyan, East, 47.