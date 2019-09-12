Girls golf
LINCOLN CLASSIC
A Division at Holmes Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 341, Papillion-La Vista 351, Lincoln Pius X 356, Lincoln East 358, Millard North 359, Elkhorn South 367, Omaha Marian 373, Lincoln Southeast 373, Omaha Westside 373, Fremont 411, Elkhorn 426, Papillion-LV South 428.
TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 68; Hanna, Omaha Westside, 75; Sundquist, Southwest, 75; Kolbas, Pius X, 76; Taylor, Millard North, 78; Karmazin, Elkhorn, 78; Carr, Pius X, 78; Dumler, East, 79; Maiyo, Southeast, 80; Ruge, Millard North, 82.
OTHER NOTABLE LINCOLN FINISHERS: Sothan, Southeast, 84; Knutson, East, 91; Kirby, East, 95.