Girls golf
ELKHORN SOUTH INVITE
Of note: Lincoln High only had two golfers compete.
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 346, Omaha Westside 357, Elkhorn South JV A 369, Bennington A 394, Duchesne 406, Omaha Central 410, Gretna 413, Bennington B 421, Elkhorn South JV B 434. No team scoring: Lincoln High.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hanna, Westside, 69; 2. Tackett, Elkhorn South, 80; 3. Payne, Elkhorn South, 86; 4. Lenczowski, Westside, 87; 5. Rubin, Elkhorn South, 88; 6. Abdessalam, Omaha Central, 88; 7. Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 90; 8. Thompson, Bennington, 90; 9. Gommermann, Elkhorn South, 90; 10. Moy, Omaha Central, 90; 11. Weidner, Elkhorn South, 90; 12. Lefler, Elkhorn South, 91; 13. Brown, Elkhorn South, 94; 14. Woodward, Duchesne, 94; 15. Siedlik, Duchesne, 96.
LINCOLN HIGH FINISHERS: Garza, 109; Lawson, 140.