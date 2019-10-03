Girls golf
HAC TOURNAMENT
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 354, Lincoln Pius X 359, Kearney 389, Lincoln East 394, Grand Island 396, Lincoln Southeast 404, Fremont 414, Norfolk 442, Lincoln Northeast 452, Lincoln North Star 471, Lincoln High 504.
TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 77; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Adler, Southwest, 82; Maiyo, Southeast, 87; Carr, Pius X, 87; Sothan, Southeast, 88; Edwards, Kearney, 92; Kuehn, Pius X, 92; White, Fremont, 93; Steele, Southwest, 94; Zoellner, Grand Island 94; Pehrson, Grand Island, 95; Knutson, East, 97; Dumler, East, 97; Miller, Fremont 98.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
At Hidden Valley Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: H-TR-S 358, Lincoln Lutheran 400, Lincoln Christian 406, Syracuse 422, Auburn 519, Brownell-Talbot 903, NO TEAM SCORING: Brownell-Talbot, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Johnson County Central.
TOP FINISHERS: Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, 80; Staack, Syracuse, 94; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 95; Jones, Auburn, 95; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 97; Barrett, Lincoln Lutheran, 98; DeHaan, Lincoln Christian, 98; Shirey, Brownell-Talbot, 99; Wightman, Brownell-Talbot, 101; Khan, Brownell-Talbot, 103; Frey, H-TR-S, 103; Hogue, Elmwood-Murdock, 104; Hunzeker, Johnson County Central, 106; Bassinger, Syracuse, 106; Daharsh, Syracuse, 108;Patton, Fairbury, 108.