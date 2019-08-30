Girls golf
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 304, Papillion-La Vista 320, North Platte 334, Lincoln Pius X 340, Grand Island 368, Lincoln East 377, Kearney 380, Lincoln Southeast 391, Fremont 392, Columbus 434, Kearney JV 447, Individuals 473, Hastings 475, Norfolk 484.
TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 69; Strickland, LSW, 71; Sundquist, LSW, 73; Speece, Papillion-La Vista, 73; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 75; Morrison, North Platte, 77; Adler, LSW, 78; Steele, North Platte, 80; Wilson, Papillion-La Vista, 81; Steele, LSW, 82; Mayo, LSE, 82; Kuehn, Pius X, 82.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: Dumler, Lincoln East, 86; Sothan, LSE, 86; Knutson, Lincoln East, 90.
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 362, Aurora 365, York 389, Nebraska City 404, Seward 415, Norris 422, GINW 425, Shelby-Rising City 466, Columbus Lakeview 470, Crete 484, Schuyler 508.
TOP FINISHERS: Badura, Aurora, 65; Bohlen, Nebraska City, 88; Stuhr, York, 88; Lefler, Elkhorn South, 89; Kohl, Elkhorn South, 90; Rubin, Elkhorn South, 91; Brown, Elkhorn South, 92; Blum, Nebraska City, 94; Smith, Aurora, 96; Severson, Norris, 97; York, York, 97; Dyek, Elkhorn South, 98; Pederson, Aurora, 98; Meyer, Columbus Lakeview, 100; Anderson, Seward, 100.