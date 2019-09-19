Girls golf
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Millard North 346, Papillion-La Vista 348, Lincoln Southwest 351, Lincoln Pius X 360, Kearney 367, Grand Island 375, Elkhorn South 378, Omaha Westside 378, Omaha Marian 379, Lincoln East 387, Norfolk 404, Fremont 413, Millard West 416, Papillion-La Vista South 417, Columbus 419.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Strickland, LSW, 73; 2. Hanna, Omaha Westside, 76; 3. Sundquist, LSW 76; 4. Kolbas, Pius X, 80; 5. Speece, Papillion-La Vista, 81; 6. Ruge, Millard North, 82; 7. Carr, Pius X, 84; 8. Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 84; 9. Taylor, Millard North, 85; 10. Wiemers, Millard North, 87; 11. Tackett, Elkhorn South, 87; 12. Zoellner, Grand Island, 89; 13. Blume, Norfolk, 89; 14. Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 90; 15. Wilson, Papillion-La Vista, 90.
OTHER NOTEABLES: Dumler, Lincoln East, 92; Kuehn, Pius X, 94; Knutson; Lincoln East, 98; Kirby, Lincoln East, 98; Johnsen, Lincoln East, 99.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
At Mahoney Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Central 416, Bellevue West 424, Lincoln North Star 429, Lincoln Northeast 440, Omaha North 456, Lincoln High 502, Bellevue East 552. NO TEAM SCORING: Omaha South.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Moy, Omaha Central, 87; 2. Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast, 91; 3. Schossow, North Star, 92; 4. Saxton, Omaha North, 92; 5. Conover, Bellevue West, 101; 6. Klaus, Bellevue West, 102; 7. Osmond, North Star, 104; 8. Hoff, Lincoln Northeast, 104; 9. Crawford, Bellevue West, 104; 10. Smith, Omaha Central, 107; 11. Morgan, Omaha Central, 109; 12. Niemann, North Star, 112; 13. Weberg, Omaha Central, 113; 14. Lawson, Lincoln High, 114; 15. Fettinger, Bellevue East, 115.
OTHER NOTEABLES: Chase, Lincoln Northeast, 118; Pytlik, North Star, 121; Hemmer, Lincoln High, 122.
JCC INVITATIONAL
At Tecumseh Country Club
TEAM SCORES: East Atchison, Mo. 393, Syracuse 407, Johnson County Central 435, Tri County 443, HTRS 468, Auburn 484.
TOP FINISHERS: Barnett, East Atchison, 88; 2. Stack, Syracuse, 91; 3. Jones, Auburn, 97; 4. Daharsh, Syracuse, 99; 5. Lijewski, Tri County, 100; 6. Jimenez, JCC, 100; 7. Staten, East Atchison, 101; 8. Lee, East Atchison, 103; 9. Frey, HTRS, 104; 10. Nielsen, Cedar Bluffs, 104; 11. Hunzeker, JCC, 105; 12. Krupicka, Exter-Milligan, 108; 13. Bischoff, Syracuse, 109; 14. Bartels, Tri County, 109; 15. Meyer, East Atchison, 112.