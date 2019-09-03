Girls golf
PIUS X SHOOTOUT
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 313, Millard North 322, North Platte 329, Papillion-La Vista 329, Lincoln Pius X 337, Kearney 350, Grand Island 359, Omaha Marian 365, Lincoln East 367, Lincoln Southeast 374, Fremont 397, Beatrice 398, Columbus 418, Papillion-LV South 418, Lincoln Pius X Green 428, Millard West 435, Lincoln Pius X White 475.
TOP FINISHERS: Rugie, Millard North, 69; Kolbas, Pius X, 70; Speece, Papillion-La Vista 71; Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 73; Sunquist, Lincoln Southwest, 74; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 75; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Carr, Pius X, 78; Taylor, Millard North, 78; Steele, North Platte, 78; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 78; Morrison, North Platte, 79; Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 80; Lewis, Kearney, 82; Mathies, Omaha Marian, 84.
OTHER LINCOLN FINISHERS OF NOTE: Steele, Southwest, 86; Terwilliger, Southwest, 87; Hansen, East, 87; Zoellner, East, 88; Kuehn, Pius X, 89.
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
At Crooked Creek Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 387, Bennington 399, Lincoln Lutheran 401, Waverly 425, Omaha Gross 427, Waverly JV 480, Omaha Concordia 483, Platteview 499, Plattsmouth 578.
TOP FINISHERS: Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, 79; B. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 86; Thompson, Bennington, 89; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 91; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; LaSsure, Bennington, 94; Mertens, Bennington, 98; Morden, Lincoln Christian, 100; Nelson, Lincoln Christian, 100; A. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 101; Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 102; Hall, Waverly, 104; Persinger, Waverly, 105; Westerholt, Waverly, 107; DeHaan, Lincoln Christian, 108.