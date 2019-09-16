Girls golf
FAIRBURY INVITE
At Fairbury CC
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 393, Seward 417, Heartland 439, Syracuse 454, Tri County 477, Fairbury 480, Crete 481, H-TR-S 522.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Mestl, Heartland, 84; 2. Neunaber, Beatrice, 91; 3. Miller, Heartland, 93; 4. Staack, Syracuse, 96; 5. Barnard, Beatrice, 96; 6. Anderson, Seward, 99; 7. Frey, H-TR-S, 103; 8. Jones, Beatrice, 103; 9. Vanhorn, Crete, 103; 10. Southwick, Beatrice, 103; 11. Patton, Fairbury, 103.