Girls golf results, 9/6

Girls golf
Norris Triangular
At Crooked Creek Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: 1. Nebraska City 184, 2. Norris 189, 3. Waverly 189.
TOP FINISHERS: Phaisan, Waverly, 38; Welsh, Nebraska City, 39.