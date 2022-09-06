 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls golf results, 9/6

Girls golf

Norris Triangular 

At Crooked Creek Golf Club 

TEAM SCORING: 1. Nebraska City 184, 2. Norris 189, 3. Waverly 189. 

TOP FINISHERS: Phaisan, Waverly, 38; Welsh, Nebraska City, 39. 

 

