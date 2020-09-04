 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf results, 9/4
View Comments

Girls golf results, 9/4

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls golf

GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL

At Jackrabbit Run Golf Course

TEAM SCORING: North Platte 316, Lincoln Pius X 327, Lincoln Southwest 330, Lincoln East 333, Kearney 348, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 369, Grand Island 381, Beatrice 400, Hastings 405, Norfolk 415, Fremont 424. 

TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 68; Dumler, Lincoln East, 74; Steele, North Platte, 74; Lewis, Kearney, 74; Morrison, North Platte, 74; Lashley, North Platte, 75; Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 75; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 79; Johnsen, Lincoln East, 82; Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X, 82; Honnens, Lincoln East, 83; Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast 84; Lasso, Columbus, 84; Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 86.

OTHER NOTABLES: Al. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86, Ai. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86; Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X, 87; Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 90; Speigel, Lincoln Pius X, 92; Flynn, Lincoln Southeast, 93; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 94.

High school girls golf logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News