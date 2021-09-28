Girls golf results, 9/28

Girls golf
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE INVITE
At Crooked Creek
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 320, Bennington 379, Blair 397, Waverly 399, Norris 404, Elkhorn 410.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 70; 2. E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 70; 3. Stirek, Blair, 86; 4. Huff, Elkhorn North, 90; 5. Houston, Elkhorn North, 90; 6. Moore, Blair, 93; 7. Keatts, Bennington, 94; 8. Schultz, Elkhorn, 94; 9. LaSure, Bennington, 94; 10. Phaisan, Waverly, 95.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!