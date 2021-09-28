 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf results, 9/28
0 Comments
agate

Girls golf results, 9/28

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls golf

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE INVITE

At Crooked Creek

TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 320, Bennington 379, Blair 397, Waverly 399, Norris 404, Elkhorn 410.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 70; 2. E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 70; 3. Stirek, Blair, 86; 4. Huff, Elkhorn North, 90; 5. Houston, Elkhorn North, 90; 6. Moore, Blair, 93; 7. Keatts, Bennington, 94; 8. Schultz, Elkhorn, 94; 9. LaSure, Bennington, 94; 10. Phaisan, Waverly, 95.

High school girls golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's special teams searching for stability, including on punt returns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News