Girls golf results, 9/26

Girls golf
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Columbus Scotus 372, Lincoln Christian 33, Lincoln Lutheran 386, Grand Island CC 415, Kearney Catholic 429, Archbishop Bergan 452, Omaha Concordia 486.
TOP FINISHERS: Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 77; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 77; Messere, Grand Island CC, 84; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 86; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 87; Dierman, Columbus Scotus, 91; DeHaan, Lincoln Christian, 95; Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 96; Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 99; Kumm, Archbishop Bergan, 99.
OTHER NOTABLES: Looper, Lincoln Lutheran, 105; Bennett, Lincoln Luthrean, 105; McEwen, Lincoln Christian, 107; Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 108.
