Girls golf results, 9/24
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 336, Lincoln East 349, Lincoln Southeast 355, Columbus 358, Kearney 367, Lincoln Southwest 369, Millard West 383, Grand Island 399, Norfolk 410, Bellevue West 434, Lincoln Northeast 434, Lincoln North Star 459.

TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 70; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 75; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 80; Dumler, Lincoln East 80, Honnens, Lincoln East, 82; Ai. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 85; Blume, Norfolk, 86; Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 87.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Vanschoiack, Pius X, 88; Kuehn, Pius X, 88; Liliedahl, Pius X, 90; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 93; Knutson, Lincoln East, 94; Spiegel, Pius X, 96; Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast, 97.

