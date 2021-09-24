 Skip to main content
Girls golf results, 9/24
Girls golf results, 9/24

Girls golf

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE MEET

At Crooked Creek Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Columbus Scotus 366, Grand Island CC 388, Lincoln Lutheran 388, Lincoln Christian 392, Kearney Catholic 403, Archbishop Bergan 461, Omaha Concordia 489.

TOP FINISHERS: Ardnt, Columbus Scotus, 78; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 79; Messere, Grand Island CC, 80; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 83; Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 87; McGuire, Kearney Catholic, 92; Av. Dierman, Columbus Scotus, 94; Hayes, Kearney Catholic, 96; K. Dierman, Columbus Scotus, 96; Al. Dierman, Columbus Scotus, 98.

