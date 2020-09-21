Girls golf results, 9/21

Girls golf
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 337, Lincoln East 350, Lincoln Southeast 356, Lincoln Northeast 406, Lincoln North Star 428, Lincoln High 463.
TOP FINISHERS: Sothan, Southeast, 75; Steele, Southwest, 82; Honnens, East, 83; Terwilliger, Southwest, 83; Al. Sander, Southwest, 84; Johnsen, East, 86; Maiyo, Southeast, 86; Hyten, Southwest, 88; Van Horn, East, 90; Dumler, East, 91; Flynn, Southeast, 91; Ai. Sander, Southwest, 91.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Wrhel, Northeast, 91; Chase, Northeast, 95; Hemmer, Lincoln High, 96.
LPS JUNIOR VARSITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East Blue 191, Lincoln Southwest Green 214, Lincoln Southeast Black 219, Lincoln Southwest Silver 265, Lincoln East White 463.
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 372, Nebraska City 418, Gretna JV 441, Platteview 466, Plattsmouth 486, Waverly 503.
INDIVIDUAL MEDALIST: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!