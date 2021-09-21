Girls golf results, 9/21

Girls golf
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 312, Lincoln East 326, Lincoln Southeast 362, Lincoln North Star 459, Lincoln High NS, Lincoln Northeast NS.
TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 74; Moss, East, 75; Sothan, Southeast, 77; Adler, Southwest 77; Sander, Southwest 79; Honnens, East, 81; Terwilliger, Southwest, 82; Hemmer, Lincoln High, 82; Van Horn, East, 85; Dumler, East, 85; Ball, Southwest, 85; A. Flynn, Southeast, 89; S. Flynn, Southeast, 91; Bayne, East, 94; Pytlik, North Star, 98.
