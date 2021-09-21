 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf results, 9/21
0 Comments
agate

Girls golf results, 9/21

  • 0

Girls golf

LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Highlands Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 312, Lincoln East 326, Lincoln Southeast 362, Lincoln North Star 459, Lincoln High NS, Lincoln Northeast NS.

TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 74; Moss, East, 75; Sothan, Southeast, 77; Adler, Southwest 77; Sander, Southwest 79; Honnens, East, 81; Terwilliger, Southwest, 82; Hemmer, Lincoln High, 82; Van Horn, East, 85; Dumler, East, 85; Ball, Southwest, 85; A. Flynn, Southeast, 89; S. Flynn, Southeast, 91; Bayne, East, 94; Pytlik, North Star, 98.

High school girls golf logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News