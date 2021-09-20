Girls golf results, 9/20

Girls golf
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
At Wildwood Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 342, Waverly 419, Nebraska City 453, Ashland-Greenwood 455, Gretna JV 467, Platteview 484, Plattsmouth 490.
TOP FINISHERS: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 78; Houston, Elkhorn North, 93; Welsh, Nebraska City, 95; Phaisan, Waverly, 99; Huff, Elkhorn North, 100; Dill, Platteview, 105; Dubas, Waverly, 105; Lamp, Ashland-Greenwood, 106.
