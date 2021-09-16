Girls golf results, 9/16

Girls golf
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Millard North 326, Lincoln East 334, Lincoln Southwest 334, Lincoln Pius X 357, Elkhorn South 358, Omaha Marian 360, Kearney 363, Omaha Westside 376, Columbus 382, Papillion-La Vista South 383, Millard West 387, Fremont 426, Norfolk 428, Papillion-La Vista 453, Norfolk JV 499.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Ruge, Millard North, 71; 2. Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 75; 3. Hanna, Omaha Westside, 76; 4. Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 78; 5. Honnens, Lincoln East, 79; 6. Lasso, Columbus, 82; 7. Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 82; 8. Moss, Lincoln East, 84; 9. Dumbler, Lincoln East, 84; 10. Lee, Millard North, 84.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 17. Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 86; 21. Van Horn, Lincoln East, 87; 22. Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 88; 24. Sander, Lincoln Southwst, 88; 33. Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 93; 36. Terwillger, Lincoln Southwest, 94; 41. Bayne, Lincoln East, 96; 47. Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 101.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST INVITATIONAL
At Mahoney Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Bellevue West 419, Omaha Central 436, Lincoln North Star 437, Lincoln Northeast 474, Omaha Northwest 598.
TOP FINISHERS: Hamilton, Lincoln High, 92; Morgan, Omaha Central, 95; Pytlik, Lincoln North Star, 95; Pike, Lincoln Northeast, 96; Merkle, Bellevue West, 98; Proksel, Bellevue West, 100, Hood, Lincoln North Star, 101, Steffens, Lincoln Northeast, 102; Hurley, Bellevue West, 104, McCrossin, Omaha North, 106.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
At Tecumseh Country Club
TEAM SCORING: Auburn 403, East Atchison, Mo. 405, Tri County 461, Palmyra 547.
TOP FINISHERS: Kirwan, East Atchison, 95; Hayes, Auburn, 98; Barnett, East Atchison, 99; King, East Atchison, 100; Goering, Auburn, 101; Kirkpatrick, Auburn, 104; Jimenez, Johnson County Central, 106; de Preez, Johnson County Central, 106; Curttright, Auburn, 107; Van Eperen, Tri County, 107.