Girls golf results, 9/14

Girls golf
BENNINGTON INVITATIONAL
At River Wilds Golf Club
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 369, Bennington 413, Norris 431, Bennington B 436, Platteview 472, Ashland-Greenwood 474, Gretna 497, Concordia 505, Elkhorn 545, Elmwood-Murdock 546, Johnson County Central 641, Arlington 663.
TOP FINISHERS: Eddie, Elkhorn South, 89; M. Gommermann, Elkhorn South, 92; A. Gommermann, Elkhorn South, 92; Keatts, Bennington B, 95; Rubin, Elkhorn South, 96; Dill, Platteview, 98; LaSure, Bennington, 100; Anderson, Bennington, 100; Harper, Norris, 102; Buscher, Bennington, 104.
