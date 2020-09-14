Girls golf results, 9/14

Girls golf
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 367, Nebraska City 396, Lincoln Christian 404, Columbus Scotus 405, Elkhorn 418, Blair A 419, Gretna 455, Blair B 456, Oakland-Craig 460, Platteview 478, Waverly 489, Plattsmouth 511, Archbishop Bergan 792.
TOP FINISHERS: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 74; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 76; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 7; Parks, Blair, 84; Ardt, Columbus Scotus, 86; Blum, Nebraska City, 89; Swercezk, Elkhorn 92; Anderson, Oakland-Craig, 92; Bohlen, Nebraska City, 95; Hobbs, Platteview, 99; Dierman, Columbus Scotus, 99.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 377, Seward 402, Heartland 416, Syracuse 436, Tri County 455.
TOP FINISHERS: Mestl, Heartland, 76; Miller, Heartland, 86; Trusty, Beatrice 88; Staack, Syracuse, 92; Southwick, Beatrice, 95; Placke, Seward, 95; Anderson, Seward, 95; Ngo, Crete, 96; Hutt, Beatrice, 97; Paquette, Beatrice, 97.
