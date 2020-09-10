Girls golf results, 9/10

Girls golf
LPS GOLF CLASSIC
Holmes Golf Course Division
TEAM SCORING: Millard North 331, Lincoln Southwest 338, Lincoln East 348, Omaha Westside 351, Lincoln Pius X 355, Elkhorn South 360, Kearney 362, Elkhorn North 362, Omaha Marion 365, Lincoln Southeast 367, Papillion-La Vista 369, Millard West 383.
TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 72; Hanna, Omaha Westside, 74; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75; E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77; Ruge, Millard North, 77; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 78; Wiemers, Millard North, 80; Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 80; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 81; Dumler, Lincoln East, 83.
NOTABLES: Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Honnens, Lincoln East, 86; Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86; Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 89; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 89; Johnsen, Lincoln East, 90; Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X, 90; Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 94.
Highlands Golf Course Division
TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista South 344, Columbus 359, Omaha Mercy/Ralston 386, Grand Island 397, Beatrice 399, Fremont 404, Lincoln Northeast 414, Norfolk 417, Bellevue West 429, Elkhorn 430, Lincoln North Star 435, Millard South 467, Lincoln High 467.
TOP FINISHERS: K. Panko, Papillion-La Vista South, 82; Hughes, Columbus, 82; Sianez, Papillion-La Vista South, 82; Lasso, Columbus, 85; Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South 85; Kenkel, Grand Island, 89; Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast 89; Gonka, Omaha Mercy/Ralston 90; Haakinson, Millard South, 92; Blume, Norfolk, 92.
NOTABLES: Osmond, North Star, 100.
