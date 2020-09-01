Girls golf results, 9/1

Girls golf
PIUS X SHOOTOUT
At Woodland Hills Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Millard North 328, Lincoln Pius X 329, North Platte 330, Lincoln Southwest 345, Papillion-La Vista 345, Lincoln East 352, Lincoln Southeast 353, Omaha Marian 360, Papillion-La Vista South 364, Kearney 369, Millard West 372, Grand Island 395, Columbus 397, Beatrice 415, Lincoln Pius X Green 447, Fremont 462, Lincoln Pius X White 468.
TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 67; Steele, North Platte, 74; Ruge, Millard North, 75; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 75; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Morrison, North Platte, 78; Honnens, Lincoln East, 78; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 79; Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 79; Speigel, Pius X, 82; Pesicka, Millard North, 82; Walters, Fremont, 84; Dumler, Lincoln East, 84; Haynes, Papillion-LVS, 85; Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 85.
OTHER NOTABLE GOLFERS: Al. Sander, Southwest, 86; Adler, Southwest, 87; Steele, Southwest, 87; Vanschoiack, Pius X, 89; Kuehn, Pius X, 91; Terwilliger, Southwest, 92; Flynn, Southeast, 93; Liliedahl, Pius X, 94.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!