Girls golf results, 8/31

Girls golf
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
At Crooked Creek Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 351, Omaha Gross 373, Nebraska City 389, Lincoln Lutheran 400, Lincoln Christian 402, Bennington 440, Waverly 453, Platteview 470, Omaha Concordia 508, Plattsmouth 527.
TOP FINISHERS: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North 69; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North 79; B. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 82; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 85; Bohlen, Nebraska City, 86; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 92; Wilson, Omaha Gross, 92; A. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 92; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; Houston, Elkhorn North, 97.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!