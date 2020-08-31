 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf results, 8/31
View Comments
agate

Girls golf results, 8/31

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls golf

WAVERLY INVITATIONAL

At Crooked Creek Golf Club

TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 351, Omaha Gross 373, Nebraska City 389, Lincoln Lutheran 400, Lincoln Christian 402, Bennington 440, Waverly 453, Platteview 470, Omaha Concordia 508, Plattsmouth 527.

TOP FINISHERS: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North 69; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North 79; B. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 82; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 85; Bohlen, Nebraska City, 86; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 92; Wilson, Omaha Gross, 92; A. Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 92; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; Houston, Elkhorn North, 97.

High school girls golf logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News