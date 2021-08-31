Girls golf results, 8/31

Girls golf
PIUS X SHOOT-OUT
At Woodland Hills Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 302, Millard North 303, Lincoln East 323, Lincoln Pius X 339, Omaha Marian 340, Lincoln Southeast 349, North Platte 350, Millard West 352, Columbus 378, Kearney 379, Papillion-La Vista 407, Fremont 417, Beatrice 418.
TOP FINISHERS: Ruge, Millard North, 65; Kolbas, Pius X, 71; Morrison, North Platte, 71; Pesicka, Millard North, 74; Aly. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 74; Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 75; Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 75; Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 76; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 77; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 78; Honnens, Lincoln East, 79; Dumler, Lincoln East, 79; Moss, Lincoln East, 79; Evans, Millard West, 80.
OTHER NOTABLE LINCOLN FISHERS: Van Horn, East, 80; Vanschoiack, Pius X, 82; Ball, Southwest, 83; Larsen, Pius X, 87; Flynn, Southeast, 89; Bayne, East, 90;
WAVERLY INVITE
At Crooked Creek Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 341, Lincoln Lutheran 386, Waverly 400, Bennington 402, Lincoln Christian 403, Ashland-Greenwood 422, Nebraska City 425, Waverly JV 454, Omaha Concordia 469, Platteview 480, Plattsmouth 511, Omaha Gross 564
TOP FINISHERS: E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75; J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 78; Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 82; Houston, Elkhorn North, 92; McNeely, Nebraska City, 95; Anderson, Bennington, 96; Lappe, Lincoln Lutheran, 96; Huff, Elkhorn North, 96; Gerhard, Omaha Concordia, 96; Buscher, Bennington, 97; Welsh, Nebraska City, 97; Phaisan, Waverly, 97; Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 98; Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 98.