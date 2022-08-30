 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls golf results, 8/30

PIUS X SHOOT-OUT

At Woodland Hills Golf Course

TEAM SCORING: 1. Lincoln Southwest 303, 2. Lincoln East 314, 3. Millard North 319, 4. Omaha Duchesne 324, 5. Omaha Marian 338, 6. North Platte 342, 7. Papillion-La Vista South 348, 8. Lincoln Pius X 360, 9. Kearney 367, 10. Columbus 369, 11. Beatrice 380, 12. Lincoln Southeast 399, 13. Grand Island 409, 14. Fremont 414, 15. Papillion-La Vista 487. 

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murnan, Omaha Marian, 69; 2. Kolbas, Pius X, 71; 3. Sander, LSW, 72; 4. Ball, LSW, 73; T5. Lasso, Columbus, 76; T5. Kenkel, Grand Island, 76; T5. Paquette, Beatrice, 76; T8. Moss, Lincoln East, 77; T8. Lee, Millard North, 77; T8. Dahir, Omaha Duchesne, 77. 

OTHER NOTABLE LINCOLN FINISHERS: Larson, LSW, 78; Elgert, Lincoln East, 78; Honnens, Lincoln East, 79; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 80; Terwilliger, LSW, 80; Hyten, LSW, 80; Larsen, Pius X, 90; Bayne, Lincoln East, 91; Flynn, LSE, 91; Jarrett, Pius X, 95. 

WAVERLY INVITE

At Crooked Creek Golf Club

TEAM SCORING: 1. Bennington 344, 2. Elkhorn North 363, 3. Waverly 380, 4. Lincoln Lutheran 383, 5. Nebraska City 385, 6. Lincoln Christian 400, 7. Concordia 424, 8. Waverly JV 428, 9. Platteview 440, 10. Plattsmouth 446, 11. Omaha Gross 470, 12. Ashland-Greenwood 490.  

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 71; 2. Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 72; 3. Phaisan, Waverly, 78; 4. Anderson, Bennington, 82; T5. Morgan, Bennington, 83; T5. Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 83; T7. Foland, Bennington, 85; T7. Welsh, Nebraska City, 85; 9. Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; 10. Hamilton, Plattsmouth, 93. 

OTHER NOTBALE LINCOLN FINISHERS: Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 95.  

 

