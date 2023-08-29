Girls golf
Waverly Girls Invitational
At Crooked Creek Golf Club
TEAM SCORING: 1. Norris, 395; 2. Waverly, 402; 3. Nebraska City, 413; 4. Lincoln Lutheran, 434; 5. Platteview, 440; 6. Ashland-Greenwood, 451; 7. Omaha Gross, 502; 8. Concordia, 514; 9. Waverly JV, 555; 10. Plattsmouth, 590.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 71; 2. Phaisan, Waverly, 78; 3. I. Johnson, Nebraska City, 85; 4. Ballard, Norris, 87; 5. McNeely, Nebraska City, 88; 6. Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; 7. Dill, Platteview, 96; 8. Shield, Norris, 98; 9. S. Johnson, Waverly, 99; 10. Norris, Ashland, 102.
Elkhorn South Girls Invitational
At Pacific Springs Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: 1. Elkhorn North, 317; 2. Elkhorn South, 318; 3. Gretna, 335; 4. Bennington, 363; 5. Westside, 364; 6. Gretna East, 365; 7. Lincoln High, 447.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75; 2. Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 76; 3. Reoh, Gretna, 77; 4. Cal. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 78; 5. Bode, Elkhorn South, 79; 6. Car. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 81; 7. Tackett, Elkhorn South, 82; T8. McFalls, Bennington, 86; T8. Mikos, Gretna, 86; 10. Meridith, Elkhorn North, 88.