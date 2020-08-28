Girls golf results, 8/28

Girls golf
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: North Platte 295, Lincoln Southwest 308, Lincoln Pius X 326, Lincoln East 352, Kearney 353, Papillion-La Vista 356, Lincoln Southeast 368, Columbus 373, Norfolk 403, Grand Island 406, Fremont 472, Kearney JV 488.
TOP FINISHERS: Steele, North Platte, 68; Kolbas, Pius X, 69; Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 72; Steele, Southwest, 73; Morrison, North Platte, 74; Lashley, North Platte, 75; Maiyo, Southeast, 76; Al. Sander, Southwest, 77; Adler, Southwest, 77; Jones, North Platte, 78; Edwards, Kearney, 80; Terwilliger, Southwest, 81; Lasso, Columbus, 83; Sothan, Southeast, 83; Blume, Norfolk, 83.
OTHER NOTABLES: Liliedahl, Pius X, 84; Dumler, Lincoln East, 84; Vanschoiak, Pius X, 86; Ai. Sander, Southwest, 87; Honnens, Lincoln East, 87; Kuehn, Pius X, 87; Kirby, Lincoln East, 89; Johnsen, Lincoln East, 92; Spiegel, Pius X, 92.
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 368, York 380, Seward 381, Northwest 393, Nebraska City 398, Columbus Lakeview 416, Aurora 418, Norris 419, Schuyler 437, Shelby/Rising City 508.
TOP FINISHERS: Bohlen, Nebraska City, 84; Kolh, Elkhorn South, 85; Stuhr, York, 86; Hermesch, Northwest, 89; Gommermann, Elkhorn South, 90; Placke, Seward, 93; York, York, 93; Ottman, Northwest 94; Wyrick, Norris, 94; Anderson, Seward, 94; S. Blum, Nebraska City, 94; L. Blum, Nebraska City, 95; Rubin, Elkhorn South, 95; Christensen, Seward, 95; Johnson, Schuyler, 96; Kitt, Columbus Lakeview, 97.
